Vice President Mike Pence on Sunday acknowledged that the Trump administration's tax proposal could increase the deficit, in the “short term,” NBC News reported.

"Maybe in the short term," he said during an exclusive interview on NBC's "Meet The Press," while predicting that it would eventually be overcome by economic "growth."

"The president has proposed one of the largest tax cuts in American history," Pence said.

On Wednesday, the White House released a one page outline for changes they want to see in the tax code, including lowering individual tax rates to 10 percent, 25 percent and 35 percent, and also cutting the corporate tax rate to 15 percent.