Pence: 'No Comparison' to Clinton on Use of Private Email

Vice President Mike Pence said Friday there's "no comparison whatsoever" between his use of a private email account while governor of Indiana and Hillary Clinton's private server during her time as Secretary of State.
Pence used a private AOL email account to conduct some state business as governor, his spokesman confirmed to NBC News Thursday night.
"There's no comparison whatsoever between Hillary Clinton's practice — a private server, mishandling classified information, destroying emails when they were requested by the Congress and by officials," the vice president told reporters during a surprise stop at an Irish pub in Janesville, Wisconsin.
