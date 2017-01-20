President Barack Obama waves as he leaves the Oval Office of the White House in Washington, Friday, Jan. 20, 2017, before the start of presidential inaugural festivities for the incoming 45th President of the United States Donald Trump.

Barack Obama, who will continue to live in Washington, is leaving town with his family after the inauguration for a vacation in Palm Springs, California, NBC News reported.

He plans to address a farewell gathering of staff at Joint Base Andrews before boarding his last flight on the military aircraft that ferries presidents on their travels.

Obama began his day with a final visit to the Oval Office and goodbye tweets echoing a farewell letter he had penned to the American people.

"I won't stop," he tweeted. "I'll be right there with you as a citizen, inspired by your voices of truth and justice, good humor, and love."