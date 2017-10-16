Another Obama Decision Reversed? Now It’s About Food Safety

In this August 9, 2014 file photo, chickens gather around a feeder at a farm in Osage, Iowa.

While President Donald Trump unravels many of the policies put in place during the Obama administration, the poultry industry has been lobbying hard to speed up poultry inspection lines.

The Obama administration rejected the idea to speed up the process.

The National Chicken Council had asked the USDA to allow poultry plants to operate "at any line speed" they can safely handle. The Obama administration had established a 140 birds-per-minute limit for most plants.

The Obama-era capped an "arbitrary" limit which holds back the industry's ability to compete in the global marketplace, according to the National Chicken Council petition.

But worker safety advocates fear speeding up the process could hurt plant employees, many of whom are immigrants and refugees, who already operate under dangerous conditions. Most poultry plant employees use sharp tools to make forceful, repetitive motions at high speeds and exposes them to toxic chemicals used to kill bacteria.

