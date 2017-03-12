'Nobody Will Be Worse Off' Under GOP Health Plan: HHS' Price

No one will be adversely affected by the Republicans' new health care bill once its enacted, according to Health and Human Services Secretary Tom Price, NBC News reported.

"I firmly believe that nobody will be worse off financially in the process that we're going through," Price insisted when pressed by NBC's Chuck Todd during Sunday's "Meet The Press." "They'll have choices that they can select the kind of coverage that they want for themselves and for their family, not the government forces them to buy."

"There's cost that needs to come down, and we believe we're going to be able to do that through this system," he added. "There's coverage that's going to go up."