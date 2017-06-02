The Department of Justice has appointed former FBI Director Robert Mueller to head the investigation into Russian involvement in U.S. policy.

Special Counsel Robert Mueller is already closely managing the Russian election meddling investigation he was appointed to oversee, receiving daily briefings and weighing in on investigative tactics, a spokesman told NBC News.

Mueller was appointed May 17 after the deputy attorney general, Rod Rosenstein, took himself out of overseeing the Russia investigation.

Members of Congress called for a special counsel after President Donald Trump fired FBI Director James Comey, a decision that Rosenstein fully supported.

Since Mueller is only the second special counsel appointed under rules drafted nearly two decades ago, there were few precedents to guide how he would oversee the investigation.



Trump Decries 'Witch Hunt'