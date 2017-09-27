President Trump landed in Florida Thursday afternoon to survey damage from Hurricane Irma, but not before making a statement on immigration. "We are not talking about amnesty. We're talking about - we're talking about taking care of people," Trump said. (Published Thursday, Sept. 14, 2017)

While a majority of millennials disapprove of President Donald Trump's job, only 43 percent have a favorable view of the Democratic party, according to the first NBC News/GenForward Survey poll.

Furthermore, only a slight majority, 53 percent, said the Democratic party cares about people like them.

As for the party across the aisle, just 26 percent of millennials had a favorable view of the GOP. And only 30 percent said it cares about people like them.

The NBC News/GenForward at the University of Chicago Survey was conducted Aug. 31-Sept. 16, 2017, among a nationally representative sample of 1,816 adults ages 18-34, recruited and administered by NORC at the University of Chicago. The overall margin of sampling error is +/- 3.8 percentage points.



