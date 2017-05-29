Germany’s Merkel Signals Deepening Rift With US Under Trump

President Donald Trump scolded allies for "not paying their fair share" at a speech at the new NATO headquarters in Brussels on Thursday.

Angela Merkel's said Europe could no longer "fully count on others" in a speech over the weekend, a sign of the widening cracks in Germany-U.S. relationship, NBC News reported.

"All I can say is that we Europeans must really take our destiny into our own hands," the German leader said at a campaign event in Bavaria. "The times in which we can fully count on others are somewhat over, as I have experienced in the past few days."

Trump Pushes Aside a Prime Minister

President Trump appears to push aside the prime minister of Montenegro while touring the new NATO headquarters building in Brussels, Belgium on May 25, 2017. (Published Thursday, May 25, 2017)

Although Merkel didn't mention President Donald Trump by name, her blunt remarks followed a bruising series of meetings with Trump at the NATO summit in Belgium and then at the G-7 gathering in Italy.

On Thursday, Trump did not explicitly promise to protect America's NATO allies if they came under attack, instead alleging 23 out of the 28-member nations owed "massive amounts of money" to U.S. taxpayers.