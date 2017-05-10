Republicans Divided Over Dismissal of FBI Director

FBI Director James Comey was terminated by President Trump after receiving "clear recommendations" of both Deputy Attorney General Rod Rosenstein and Attorney General Jeff Sessions.

After President Donald Trump fired FBI Director James Comey, fellow Republicans spoke out about the sudden decision, with some welcoming Comey's dismissal and others showing concern about how it affects the FBI's investigation into possible ties between Trump and Russia.

Senator Lindsey Graham of South Carolina released a statement supporting the firing.

'Everyone Will Suspect Coverup': Senators on Comey Firing

Senators from both sides of the aisle expressed surprise and deep concern after President Donald Trump fired FBI Director James Comey Tuesday evening. (Published Wednesday, May 10, 2017)

"Given the recent controversies surrounding the director, I believe a fresh start will serve the FBI and the nation well," Graham said. "I encourage the President to select the most qualified professional available who will serve our nation's interests."

Sen. Roy Blunt of Missouri agreed with Graham, saying Comey served the country well, but "many, including myself, have questioned his actions more than once over the past year. I believe new leadership at the FBI will restore confidence in the organization and among the people who do the hard work to carry out its mission."

Sen. John McCain of Arizona said Congress must form a special committee to investigate Russia's interference in the election.

"I regret that that took place," McCain said of Comey's firing. However, he added that he respects Trump's authority to dismiss the FBI director.

"I am troubled by the timing and reasoning of Director Comey’s termination,” Sen. Richard Burr of North Carolina said in a statement to Twitter. “His dismissal further confuses an already difficult investigation by the Committee… Director Comey has been more forthcoming with information that any FBI Director I can recall… His dismissal, I believe, is a loss for the Bureau and the nation.”

Meanwhile, many Congressional Democrats voiced their own concern about Comey's firing and made impassioned calls as well to appoint a special prosecutor to the Russia investigation.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.