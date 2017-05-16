McMaster: Trump Did Not Know Source of Intelligence UP NEXT XMcMaster: Trump Did Not Know Source of IntelligenceLinkEmbedCopyClose Link to this video //www.nbcphiladelphia.com/news/politics/McMaster-Trump-Did-Not-Know-Source-of-Intelligence-422574074.htmlCopyClose Embed this video <script type="text/javascript" charset="UTF-8" src="http://www.nbcphiladelphia.com/portableplayer/?cmsID=422574074&videoID=iFkkkNIA0_9f&origin=nbcphiladelphia.com&sec=news&subsec=politics&width=600&height=360"></script>Replay More videos (1 of 9)«»Published 2 minutes ago NEWSLETTERS Receive the latest politics updates in your inboxEmailPrivacy policy | More Newsletters