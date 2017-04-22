FILE - Mustafa Ali, center, helps lead a demonstration in front of the White House in Washington, March 28, 2017, during a climate march. On Earth Day, scientists and supporters will gather across the country for a March for Science.

On Saturday, scientists and their supporters are getting their day in the limelight with a global March for Science that grew out of the unexpected success of the Women's March in January.

As with the Women's March, social media has fueled enthusiasm for the science march, with Twitter hashtags like #marchforscience and a Facebook page with half a million likes.

It's spawned 609 satellite marches around the U.S. and across the world, organizers say. As NBC News reports, many of Saturday's marchers don't hesitate to say their outrage and disbelief about political changes have compelled them to speak out.

"There are developments in the past several years that have reached a fevered pitch," said David Badre, a neuroscientist at Brown University.