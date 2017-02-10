Official: Flynn Discussed Sanctions With Russians Before Taking Office | NBC 10 Philadelphia
NBC_OTS_PHILLY
Donald Trump's First 100 Days in Office

Donald Trump's First 100 Days in Office

The latest news on President Donald Trump's first 100 days

Official: Flynn Discussed Sanctions With Russians Before Taking Office

    processing...

    NEWSLETTERS

    Privacy policy | More Newsletters
    AP
    National Security Adviser Michael Flynn speaks during the daily news briefing at the White House, in Washington, Wednesday, Feb. 1, 2017. Flynn said the administration is putting Iran "on notice" after it tested a ballistic missile.

    A U.S. intelligence official briefed on the matter confirmed to NBC News that National Security Advisor Mike Flynn discussed sanctions with the Russian ambassador before Flynn took office, contrary to denials from Vice President Mike Pence, White House spokesman Sean Spicer and others. 

    The official said he was told there was no quid pro quo and that there has been no finding inside the government that Flynn did anything illegal. 

    But he said he was surprised when Flynn initially denied to the Washington Post, which first reported this story, that he discussed sanctions on Russia with the ambassador. His spokesman later said he didn't recall and it was possible he did, according to the Post. 

    An administration official told the Post that Pence based his comments denying that Flynn had discussed sanctions on what Flynn told him.

    Missouri Teen Spat on, Told to 'Go Back' to Mexico

    [NATL] Missouri Teen Spat on, Told to 'Go Back' to Mexico

    Jessica Diaz, 19, was out for a run when she said she was spat on by a man and told to "go back to your country." The Missouri teen's family emigrated from Mexico over 10 years ago after a hurricane devastated her hometown. Diaz says the incident left her determined to speak up against discrimination.

    (Published Thursday, Feb. 9, 2017)

    President Vladimir Putin's spokesman on Friday denied the report by the Washington Post. Dmitry Peskov said Ambassador Sergei Kislyak did talk to Flynn, but the rest of the report was wrong. 

    Get More at NBC News
    Published 4 hours ago | Updated 32 minutes ago
    Connect With Us
    AdChoices