President Donald Trump, right, meets with leaders of Historically Black Colleges and Universities (HBCU) in the Oval Office of the White House in Washington, Monday, Feb. 27, 2017. Also at the meeting are White House Chief of Staff Reince Priebus, left, and Counselor to the President Kellyanne Conway, on the couch. (AP Photo/Pablo Martinez Monsivais)

Kellyanne Conway wants the controversy over her kneeling on a couch in the Oval Office put to bed, NBC News reported.

The presidential counselor was photographed looking at her phone while kneeling during a meeting with leaders from historically black colleges and universities Monday, which some observers suggested was disrespectful.

The photo went viral on Tuesday, and Conway went on Fox Business Network's "Lou Dobbs Tonight" that night to explain she had simply been asked to take a picture from a specific angle.

"I was being asked to take a picture in a crowded room with the press behind us, and I was asked to take a certain angle and was doing exactly that," Conway said. "I certainly meant no disrespect. I didn't mean to have my feet on the couch."

