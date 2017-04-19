A federal lawsuit brought by a so-called "Dreamer" deported to Mexico has been assigned to District Court Judge Gonzalo Curiel, the jurist famously attacked last year by President Donald Trump.

Juan Manuel Montes, 23, filed a complaint Tuesday in the U.S. District Court for the Southern District of California, alleging the government did not provide any documentation explaining the legality of sending him back to Mexico.

White House Defends Aircraft Carrier Claim

White House press secretary Sean Spicer defended the Pentagon's claim of sending the Carl Vinson strike group to North Korea as a nuclear deterrent. The Carl Vinson was reportedly heading the opposite direction, to Australia, for a training exercise. (Published 2 hours ago)

The suit seeks documents related to his case, NBC News reported.

The case was assigned at random to Curiel, the Indiana-born judge whose impartiality during the Trump University case was called into question by Trump due to what the then-candidate called Curiel's "Mexican heritage."

Trump Announces New 'Buy American, Hire American' Order