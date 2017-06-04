John Kerry Blasts Trump Over Paris Accord Exit | NBC 10 Philadelphia
John Kerry Blasts Trump Over Paris Accord Exit

EPA Administrator Scott Pruitt, meanwhile, firmly defended the move

    U.S Secretary of State John Kerry speaks with the media after attending the Mideast peace conference Sunday, Jan. 15, 2017 in Paris, France.

    Former Secretary of State John Kerry on Sunday blasted President Donald Trump's decision to pull out of the Paris climate accord and mocked the president's claims about negotiating a different agreement, NBC News reported. 

    "When Donald Trump says, well, we're going to negotiate a better deal, you know, he's going to go out and find a better deal? That's like O.J. Simpson saying he's going to go out and find the real killer," Kerry said during an exclusive interview on NBC's "Meet The Press." 

    "Everybody knows he isn't going to do that because he doesn't believe in it," Kerry continued. "If he did believe in it, he wouldn't have pulled out of Paris. America has unilaterally ceded global leadership on this issue, which for years, even Republican Presidents George H.W. Bush pushed in this direction." 

    EPA Administrator Scott Pruitt, also on Sunday's "Meet The Press," firmly defended the president's decision, repeating his assertion that other nations around the world applauded the U.S. previously signing on because "it put us at an economic disadvantage."

    President Donald Trump on Thursday announced the United States will withdraw from the Paris climate change accord, which he called unfair to America. He said he “was elected to represent the citizens of Pittsburgh, not Paris.” 

    (Published Thursday, June 1, 2017)
