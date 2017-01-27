Ivanka Trump's Son Crawls for First Time in White House

Ivanka Trump carries her son Theodore Kushner, as they arrive at Andrews Air Force Base, Md., for her father's inauguration. Trump shared video on Instagram Jan. 25, 2017, of Theodore crawling in the White House.

Ivanka Trump's son has added a personal accomplishment during what has been a big week for the Trump family.

Trump says 10-month-old Theodore crawled for the first time in the White House just after his grandfather became president. President Donald Trump's eldest daughter posted video on social media this week of the boy scampering in the executive mansion. She writes that Theodore's crawling was one of "many incredible milestones this past weekend."

There were so many incredible milestones this past weekend -- including one for baby Theodore who crawled for the very first time in the White House! A video posted by Ivanka Trump (@ivankatrump) on Jan 25, 2017 at 7:49pm PST

It has been nearly 25 years since a president had young grandchildren while in office. The last time was when President George H.W. Bush was in the White House.