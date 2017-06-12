In Iowa, Concerns Over Economy Trump Comey Testimony | NBC 10 Philadelphia
In Iowa, Concerns Over Economy Trump Comey Testimony

"I didn't vote for him, but if he can put" the Russia investigation "to bed, he ought to," one voter said of President Donald Trump

    Scott Olson/Getty Images, File
    This Jan. 30, 2016, file photo shows Republican presidential candidate Donald Trump speak to guests during a rally at the Dubuque, Iowa airport.

    News of the scandal billowing around President Donald Trump's White House may be impossible to avoid in Iowa's 1st Congressional District, but residents there told NBC News that it's far from their biggest concern.

    "People are making too much of it," said Jim Wagner, a Vietnam veteran who earned a Purple Heart and founded the Veterans Freedom Center in Dubuque. "I don't think there was really anything going on. I just wish [Trump] would shut everybody up and tell them instead of playing the game. I didn't vote for him, but if he can put it to bed, he ought to."

    Democrats are looking to make the district, which voted for both Barack Obama and Trump, blue again in the upcoming congressional elections, but most constituents NBC News interviewed said they need to see fire before they come to any conclusions about the Russia investigation.

    In fact, they're getting tired of that news and are starting to tune out. Instead, the voters are more concerned about domestic issues like health care, veterans' benefits, Planned Parenthood and infrastructure.

    Published 56 minutes ago
