Intel. Director Facing Senate Amid Claims of Trump Pressure

A reporter on Tuesday asked President Donald Trump what he wished to say to former FBI Director James Comey ahead of Comey's Senate testimony and Trump responded: "I wish him luck."

The director of national intelligence, Dan Coats, is set to testify before Congress on Wednesday morning as new reports surface that President Donald Trump may have tried to quash the FBI's probe into Michael Flynn, NBC News reported.

Coats, along with acting FBI Director Andrew McCabe, National Security Agency Director Michael Rogers and Deputy Attorney General Rod Rosenstein, is scheduled to appear before the Senate Intelligence Committee.

The Washington Post had reported Tuesday that Coats told associates in March that Trump asked him to intervene with former FBI Director James Comey and cool the investigation into Flynn.

However, Coats' spokesman told NBC News Tuesday night that Coats "has never felt pressured by the president or anyone else in the administration to influence any intelligence matters or ongoing investigations."

Trump Will Not Claim Executive Privilege to Block Comey Testimony