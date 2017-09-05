Supporters of the Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals, or DACA chant slogans and carry signs while joining a Labor Day rally in downtown Los Angeles, Monday, Sept. 4, 2017.

A young immigrant filed a lawsuit Tuesday against the Trump's administration decision on the DACA program hours after Attorney General Jeff Sessions announced the move to end it in Washington D.C., CNBC reported.

The lawsuit was filed in conjunction with the New York-based nonprofit group Make the Road New York, an organization that works with minority, working-class communities.

The 26-year-old Mexican immigrant and DACA recipient and Make the Road New York challenged the Trump administration's termination the program that protects an estimated 800,000 people who entered the U.S. illegally as children, CNBC reported.

Originally the lawsuit was filed in 2016 to challenge the court decision that blocked the Deferred Action for Parents of Americans and Lawful Permanent Residents (DAPA) program and the expansion of DACA from going into effect.