'I Was There for Democracy': Woman Beaten at Turkish Embassy Speak Out

News4’s Shomari Stone spoke to a woman who was placed in a headlock in the middle of the melee outside the Turkish Embassy. She said all she wants is justice.

Protesters who said they were beaten by the Turkish president's security detail in Washington are speaking out about the incident.

A protester who says she was beaten by the Turkish president's security detail outside the Turkish ambassador's residence in Washington is speaking out about the attack.

Video shows Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan's bodyguards violently breaking up a protest outside the Turkish ambassador's residence in Washington following Erdogan's meeting with President Trump Tuesday.

"I was there for democracy and for human rights, it was a peaceful demonstration," protester Ceren Borazan said.



Borazan said one of Erdogan's bodyguards put her in a headlock. The headlock she described is visible in the video. She said it caused the blood vessel in her left eye to pop.

Borazan and the other protesters showed up to the ambassador's residence to demonstrate against Erdogan and bring attention to repression in Turkey, she said.

Several others were injured during the violence.

"They were beating me in the head," Lucy Usoyan, a protester, said.

Mehmen Tankan, another protester, said that a Turkish bodyguard attacked him.

Sen. John McCain of Arizona said Thursday that America "should throw their ambassador the hell out of the United States of America." Borazan agrees with with McCain's statement.

"There should be something," she said. "All I want is justice."