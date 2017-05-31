Former CIA chief John Brennan testifies before members of the House Intelligence Committee on May 23, 2017. Brennan says that he left his position without clear conclusions about collusion but with "unresolved questions" about the nature of Russian contact with Trump campaign officials.

Brennan Saw 'Sufficient Basis' for Investigation Into Collusion Between Russia and Trump Campaign

The House intelligence committee is issuing subpoenas for several individuals, including former national security adviser Michael Flynn and President Donald Trump's personal lawyer, Michael Cohen, as part of its investigation into Russian activities during last year's election.

Subpoenas were approved Wednesday for Flynn and his company, Flynn Intel Group, and Cohen and his firm, Michael D. Cohen & Associates.

Reps. Mike Conaway and Adam Schiff, who are leading the committee's probe, say the panel approved the subpoenas to compel certain individuals to testify and to obtain personal documents and business records. Cohen earlier rejected a House intelligence committee request for information.

Earlier Wednesday, NBC News reported that fired FBI Director James Comey is expected to testify in public before the Senate Intelligence Committee next week after having been "cleared for takeoff" by Special Counsel Robert Mueller.

Coats Won't Comment on Trump Collusion Report

During a Senate Armed Services Committee hearing on May 23, 2017, Dan Coats, the nation's director of national intelligence, said he wouldn't comment on a news report that President Donald Trump asked him to publicly deny any collusion between his campaign and Russia. (Published Tuesday, May 23, 2017)

Mueller was named earlier this month by Deputy Attorney General Rod Rosenstein to be special counsel overseeing the sprawling FBI investigation into Russian election interference.