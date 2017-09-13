Former Secretary of State Hillary Clinton waits to be introduced before speaking at a fundraiser for the Elijah Cummings Youth Program in Israel in Baltimore, Monday, June 5, 2017.

Hillary Clinton is set to appear on the "Today" show Wednesday morning, her first live TV interview since Election Day.

It comes a day after releasing her new book recounting the 2016 presidential campaign. In "What Happened," Clinton runs through her losing bid for president, why she believes President Donald Trump won and how she feels afterward. She blames herself for the loss, but singles out other factors as well.

"I go back over my own shortcomings and the mistakes we made. I take responsibility for all of them," she writes. "In my more introspective moments, I do recognize that my campaign in 2016 lacked the sense of urgency and passion that I remember from" Bill Clinton's 1992 campaign.

Clinton has given several interviews to talk about the book and the election, though none on live TV, and on Tuesday signed hundreds of copies of the book at a Barnes & Noble in Manhattan.

Also Tuesday, the White House took aim at Clinton for "propping up book sales with false and reckless attacks."