Hear It: Mark Hamill Dubs Donald Trump New Year's Tweet In Voice of The Joker
Hear It: Mark Hamill Dubs Donald Trump New Year's Tweet In Voice of The Joker

'Happy New Year to all, including to my many enemies and those who have fought me and lost so badly,' says the 'Trumpster.'

By Eric L. Hinton

    Mark Hamill thinks Trump's words sound perfect coming from the Joker's mouth.

    Why so serious indeed?

    Mark Hamill is having a bit of fun at the President-elect's expense. He dubbed Donald Trump's Happy New Year's tweet in the voice of the Joker. That tweet, you may recall, included a special shout out to the many "enemies" Trump vanquished on his path to the White House.

    Hamill is no novice when it comes to playing the 'Clown Prince of Crime.' When he's not busy portraying Darth Vader's kid (aka Luke Skywalker) in the Star Wars franchise, Hamill can be found voicing the Joker in various animated series, including "Batman: The Animated Series and "Batman Beyond: Return of the Joker."  

    Hamill teased his first dub as "The Trumpster quote #1." So we maybe in for a series of dubbings if Trump were to tweet anything provocative in the future.

    What are the odds?

