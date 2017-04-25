President Donald Trump denied that the White House gave up on a GOP-sponsored health care bill, despite the issues surrounding the so-called "American Health Care Act" on March. Trump said there was a "great plan" for health care reform, as well as a spending bill.

'We'll Get Both' Trump Denies Giving Up on Health Care Bill, Says GOP Will Also Have Spending Bill

Fifty percent of Americans say they have little to no confidence in the GOP's efforts to repeal and replace the Affordable Care Act, according to the latest NBC News/Wall Street Journal poll.

The results of the poll released Tuesday show half of Americans have little to no faith that Republicans would make things better — a 16-point increase from the February poll.

A combined 21 percent say they have a great deal of confidence or some confidence in Republican efforts. Eighteen have a mixed opinion.

The NBC/WSJ poll was conducted April 17-20 of 900 adults, including more than 400 who were reached via cell phone. The poll has an overall margin of error of plus-minus 3.3 percentage points.