Madonna joined the Women's March in Washington, DC. She spoke about love. "It seems as though we had all slipped into a false sense of comfort. That justice would prevail and that good would win in the end," Madonna said. "Good did not win this election. But good will win in the end." (Published Saturday, Jan. 21, 2017)

Lock her up — the Material Girl that is.

Former House Speaker Newt Gingrich resurrected a familiar refrain from the campaign trail Monday when discussing comments made by singer Madonna at the Women's March in Washington, D.C., on Saturday.

Madonna, who both spoke and performed at the event, came under fire for telling a crowd she had "thought an awful lot about blowing up the White House."

She followed that up by saying, "But I know that this won't change anything. We cannot fall into despair." Instead, Madonna called for a "revolution of love."

Gingrich, interviewed on Fox News about the singer's comments, compared her to violent protesters who demonstrated during Donald Trump's inauguration. More than 200 people were arrested in the window-smashing unrest during Inauguration Day; the Women's March on Washington yielded zero arrests.

"She is parallel to the young fascist who ran around town breaking windows, all of whom should be given a maximum sentence," Gingrich said. "I had friends who couldn't leave their hotel because the demonstrators had broken through the police line and were bottling up the people in the hotel. I had other friends who were hassled trying to get to the inaugural address. What you have is an emerging left wing fascism. She's part of it and I think we have to prepare to protect ourselves."

Gingrich added, "The truth is, she ought to be arrested for saying she has thought about blowing up the White House."

Madonna took to Instagram Sunday saying her comments had been taken out of context.

Yesterday's Rally. was an amazing and beautiful experience. I came and performed Express Yourself and thats exactly what i did. However I want to clarify some very important things. I am not a violent person, I do not promote violence and it's important people hear and understand my speech in it's entirety rather than one phrase taken wildly out of context. My speech began with " I want to start a revolution of love." ♥️ I then go on to take this opportunity to encourage women and all marginalized people to not fall into despair but rather to come together and use it as a starting point for unity and to create positive change in the world. I spoke in metaphor and I shared two ways of looking at things — one was to be hopeful, and one was to feel anger and outrage, which I have personally felt. However, I know that acting out of anger doesn’t solve anything. And the only way to change things for the better is to do it with love. It was truly an honor to be part of an audience chanting “we choose love”. 🙏🏻🇺🇸♥️🙏🏻🇺🇸♥️🙏🏻🇺🇸♥️🙏🏻🇺🇸♥️🙏🏻🇺🇸 #revoltutionoflove♥️#revolutionoflove♥️******************************************************* A photo posted by Madonna (@madonna) on Jan 22, 2017 at 10:49am PST

"I am not a violent person, I do not promote violence and it's important people hear and understand my speech in it's entirety rather than one phrase taken wildly out of context," she wrote. "I spoke in metaphor and I shared two ways of looking at things — one was to be hopeful, and one was to feel anger and outrage, which I have personally felt. However, I know that acting out of anger doesn’t solve anything."