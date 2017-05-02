GOP Health Care Bill: 20 Republicans Say They'll Vote 'No'

White House press secretary Sean Spicer touted a new health care bill at a Monday press conference after the first GOP-led attempt to repeal and replace Obamacare failed to pass. People with preexisting conditions will still have coverage within a new "high risk pool" specification under the new bill, Spicer said.

House Republicans are working to get enough votes to pass their amended health care bill this week, NBC News reported.

GOP leaders are hoping to get 216 Republicans to vote in favor of the new plan. So far, 20 Republicans have told NBC News they plan to vote against it, including Charlie Dent (R-PA), David Young (R-IA) and Leonard Lance (R-NJ).

In order for the bill to pass, there can only be 22 "no" votes from Republicans.

This third round for Republicans comes after the American Health Care Act failed to reach the floor for a vote and a subsequent attempt to revive it died before Congress went into a two-week recess.