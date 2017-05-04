'Obamacare Lie' or 'It's a Trap': Health Care Battle Rages on Twitter

House Speaker Paul Ryan of Wis. greets guests as he walks to the House Chamber on Capitol Hill in Washington, Thursday, May 4, 2017. The Republican health care bill, a top-flight priority the party nearly left for dead six weeks ago, headed toward a House showdown vote.

As the House voted Thursday on repealing and replacing Obamacare, President Donald Trump and legislators took to Twitter to battle their case up the final moments.

Trump mocked Obamacare, Democrats and independents mocked the GOP replacement and some Republicans urged caution over a bill that could not win enough support last month to get a vote. That failure was a major defeat for Trump and House Speaker Paul Ryan and exposed divisions among the GOP on how to handle a health care law that had grown popular among many in their districts.

But on Thursday, Republicans were confident that modifications made to the replacement, the American Health Care Act, were enough to pass the bill.

