Democrats Fuming Over Sessions' Refusal to Answer Questions

Attorney General Jeff Sessions appeared before the Senate Intelligence committee on June 13. Here are some key moments from his testimony.

Attorney General Jeff Sessions didn't answer a number of questions from senators during his testimony on Tuesday — but he didn't invoke executive privilege to avoid doing so.

Sessions told the Senate Intelligence Committee he had a different reason for not answering certain questions: It's how such matters have been handled in the Justice Department for years.

That led to a series of frustrated and sometimes tense exchanges with critics of President Donald Trump on the panel, NBC News reported.

Sen. Mark Warner, D., Va., asked the attorney general if he had confidence in former FBI Director Robert Mueller's appointment as special counsel to probe whether the Trump campaign colluded with Russia. Warner cited reports that a friend of Trump's suggested that he was considering removing Mueller from the investigation.

Sessions responded that he had confidence in Mueller. But he refused to discuss the reports "because I know nothing about the investigation."

Warner asked Sessions if he was evoking executive privilege. Sessions said no.