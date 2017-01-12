DOJ Inspector General to Probe FBI Actions Ahead of Election

The Justice Department inspector general announced Thursday that his office is launching a probe into certain Justice Department and FBI actions ahead of the presidential election.
The move came in response to requests from chairmen and ranking members of Congress, as well as members of the public.
It covers how the FBI and the Justice Department and its Director James Comey handled certain aspects of the investigation into Hillary Clinton's emails.
