Vice President Mike Pence is the headline act Thursday at the Conservative Political Action Conference.

Prominent White House staffers Reince Priebus, the chief of staff, and senior advisers Steve Bannon and Kellyanne Conway were also set to speak at the annual conservative gathering, along with U.S. Sen. Ted Cruz and Wisconsin Gov. Scott Walker.

President Donald Trump is scheduled to speak to the conference, being held in Maryland, on Friday.

The conference was briefly the at the heart of a conservative scandal this week, when right-wing provocateur Milo Yiannopoulos was disinvited from speaking over video that surfaced online showing him commenting on relationships between boys and older men.

Highlights from Thursday's speakers: