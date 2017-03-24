'Pizza' Hoax Shooter Pleads Guilty to Gun Charges

Edgar Maddison Welch, 28 of Salisbury, N.C., surrenders to police Sunday, Dec. 4, 2016, in Washington. Welch, who said he was investigating a conspiracy theory about Hillary Clinton running a child sex ring out of a pizza place, fired an assault rifle inside the restaurant on Sunday injuring no one, police and news reports said. (Sathi Soma via AP)

A man who police said was motivated by false internet rumors to fire an assault weapon inside a Washington, D.C., pizzeria pleaded guilty to a federal gun charge and a D.C. assault charge Friday.

Edgar Maddison Welch faces 18 to 60 months in prison for assault with a dangerous weapon and 18 to 24 months for interstate transportation of a firearm. He will remain in custody until sentencing.

Welch fired multiple shots inside Comet Ping Pong on Dec. 4 after driving from North Carolina to investigate a conspiracy theory about Democrats harboring child sex slaves, authorities said.

Prosecutors dropped a third charge of possessing a firearm during a crime of violence.