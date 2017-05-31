Former Secretary of State and Democratic presidential candidate Hillary Clinton speaks Wednesday May 31, 2017 at the Code Conference in Rancho Palos Verdes.

Hillary Clinton provided a lengthy deconstruction Wednesday about the factors she believes cost her the 2016 presidential election, arguing that some in the U.S. must have helped Russians "weaponize" information to use against her in last year's campaign.

The former Democratic nominee stopped short of saying President Donald Trump or one of his associates colluded with Moscow, but said there are plenty of unanswered questions that suggests coordination was possible, NBC News reported.

"The Russians, in my opinion, and based on the intel and counter intel people I've talked to, could not have known how best to weaponize that information unless they had been guided," Clinton said during an appearance at the Recode conference in Rancho Palos Verdes, Calif. "Guided by Americans."