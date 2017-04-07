Bureau of Land Management Changes Website Homepage Photo From Hikers to Coal Bed | NBC 10 Philadelphia
Bureau of Land Management Changes Website Homepage Photo From Hikers to Coal Bed

The change comes after Trump signed an executive order directing agencies to review regulations that could "potentially burden the development or use" of natural resources like coal

    President Donald Trump signed an executive order on Tuesday aimed at overturning environmental regulations and reviving the coal industry. Trump also railed against a so-called "War on Coal" as well as general federal regulations in his speech prior to signing the order, promising to strike down regulations in every industry by the "thousands." 

    (Published Tuesday, March 28, 2017)

    As President Donald Trump continues rolling back environmental protections, various sections of the government are starting to reflect those changes. The Bureau of Land Management changed its website homepage from a photo of hikers, NBC News reported.

    The bureau is an agency within the Interior Department, and spokeswoman Kristen Lenhardt confirmed the photo swap to NBC News on Thursday. The new homepage was posted around 6 p.m. ET on March 31.

    Before the switch, the website showed two hikers, an adult and child, looking across a grassy mountain with the sun in the distance. As of early April 7, the main photo, which Lenhardt says is the first of a weekly rotation of images, shows a large, dark coal bed with a person and truck pictured small in the corner.

    The change comes after Trump signed an executive order directing agencies to review regulations that could "potentially burden the development or use" of natural resources like coal. It also comes after Interior Secretary Ryan Zinke signed an order lifting the government's ban on coal-mining leases on federal land.

