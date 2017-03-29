White House press secretary Sean Spicer and American Urban Radio Networks reporter April Ryan have an exchange at a press briefing on Tuesday, with Spicer telling Ryan to "stop shaking your head" several times.

Bill O'Reilly's joke about a congresswoman's wig and White House Press Secretary Sean Spicer's dressing down of a reporter have spurred black women to take to social media in protest.

Activist Brittany Packnett encouraged people to tweet under #BlackWomenAtWork Tuesday. It's a response to O'Reilly's comment Tuesday that Democratic U.S. Rep. Maxine Waters' hair was a "James Brown wig.''He later apologized.

Also Tuesday, Spicer told American Urban Radio Networks reporter April Ryan to stop shaking her head during a testy exchange at a White House press briefing.

Former DNC chair Donna Brazile tweeted, "#BlackWomenAtWork face the double bind of gender and race.''

Waters used the hashtag herself on Tuesday night, tweeting, "I am a strong black woman. I cannot be intimidated, and I'm not going anywhere.''

Maxine Waters to Trump: 'You Don't Respect Us'