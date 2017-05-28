Biden Slams Democrats for Silence on Middle-Class Struggles

Former Vice President Joe Biden questioned Democrats' strategy for representing the middle-class, suggesting Sunday that they "haven't spoken enough to the fears and aspirations to the people we come from," NBC News reported.
"Because of the negative campaign that Trump ran, how much did we hear about that guy making 50,000 bucks on an assembly line, [and] the woman — his wife — making $28,000 as a hostess?" Biden asked a crowd of 1,200 at a campaign rally.
Biden took the train from his home in Delaware on Sunday to campaign alongside Phil Murphy, the front-runner to win the Democratic nomination for the New Jersey governor's race on June 6.
Published 45 minutes ago | Updated 43 minutes ago