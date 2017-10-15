Amb. Haley: US Wants to Stay in, Improve Iran Deal

U.S. Ambassador to the United Nations Nikki Haley on Sunday said it's the administration's hope that America stays with the Iran nuclear deal if Congress takes action to keep it together, NBC News reported.

“I think right now you are going to see us stay in the deal,” she said during an interview on NBC's “Meet The Press."

"What we hope is that we can improve the situation," she added. "And that's the goal. So I think right now, we're in the deal to see how we can make it better. And that's the goal. It's not that we're getting out of the deal. We're just trying to make the situation better so that the American people feel safer."

On Friday, President Trump declined to certify that Iran was in compliance of the 2015 agreement, and threatened to terminate it if Congress does not strengthen it.