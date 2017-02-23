Fox News Political Commentator Alan Colmes Dead at 66 | NBC 10 Philadelphia
Fox News Political Commentator Alan Colmes Dead at 66

    Alan Colmes is dead at age 66.

    Alan Colmes, the radio and television host and commentator best known as the amiable liberal foil to the hard-right Sean Hannity on the Fox News Channel, has died.

    Fox spokeswoman Dana Klinghoffer confirmed his death Thursday. Fox also aired a statement from his family saying that he died Thursday morning after "a brief illness." Colmes was 66 and is survived by his wife, Jocelyn Elise Crowley.

    Colmes was a New York City native who worked for years in radio and standup comedy before joining Fox in 1996. That same year he and the conservative Hannity began a 12-year run as co-hosts of the popular "Hannity & Colmes" program. Colmes also was an author, his books including "Thank the Liberals" and "Red, White & Liberal."

    Colmes' passing was mourned on social media by several news colleagues.

