5 Months in, GOP Congressional Agenda Is Lagging: Analysis | NBC 10 Philadelphia
5 Months in, GOP Congressional Agenda Is Lagging: Analysis

Congress has just seven weeks left before the beginning of August when lawmakers take five weeks off

    New estimates from the Congressional Budget Office say about 23 million Americans could lose coverage under the health care bill sponsored by the GOP.

    (Published Wednesday, May 24, 2017)

    After beginning the year with a long and ambitious list of priorities, the GOP is not lagging far behind its expectations for its policy agenda, NBC News reported.

    Republicans are pushing to get the American Health Care Act passed in the Senate, which they say is what will allow them to switch focus to tax reform. They also need to address infrastructure, which was a top agenda item for the president.

    What has slowed the party's momentum was the slower-than-anticipated confirmations of President Donald Trump's nominees, as well as the ongoing controversy over investigations into Russia meddling in last year's election.

    Congress has just seven weeks left before the beginning of August when lawmakers take five weeks off. Then the fall agenda will be filled wth funding the government before the new fiscal year on Oct. 1.

