Calif. Teacher Allegedly Contaminated Flutes With Bodily Fluids

A music teacher was arrested for sexual misconduct after being accused of contaminating children's flutes with his semen. Hetty Chang reports for the NBC4 News at 11 on Friday, Sept. 29, 2017. (Published Sunday, Oct. 1, 2017)

Federal officials are investigating flutes, possibly contaminated by bodily fluids, that were given to students from school districts across Southern California as part of an investigation of an individual accused of inappropriate sexual conduct.

Several school districts alerted parents on Friday to turn in the flutes to authorities after the California Department of Justice and the U.S. Postal Service launched an investigation.

The flutes are colorfully decorated and painted by students all over Southern California through a program called "Flutes Across the World."

Federal investigators want to test all the flutes, which they believe may be contaminated by semen, from the program's music teacher.

"You have to read in between the lines -- and most likely it's not sweat," said Nate, a concerned parent whose child goes to Courreges Elementary School in Fountain Valley.

Nate went to the police station Friday night to turn in his child's flute.

"It's disgusting, it's unreal, you can't even really fathom it," said another parent, who wished to not be named.

A statement from the Fountain Valley School District is just one of dozens of alarming notifications sent to thousands of parents in Orange and Los Angeles counties.

"It made me sick to my stomach," the parent said.

A statement from the Los Angeles Unified School District states the allegations of inappropriate sexual conduct may have involved at least 13 school districts across Southern California.

Video Coffee Sold in California Could Come With Cancer Label

Notifications went out to parents in school districts in Fullerton, Newport-Mesa, Chatsworth and the Inland Empire.

The teacher has not been named due to the pending investigation.



An education source close to the investigation confirmed to NBC4 the teacher was arrested.