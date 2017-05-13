Authorities were responding to an ongoing hostage situation at Delnor Hospital in suburban Geneva on Saturday, according to police.

Around 1 p.m., officers from multiple agencies could be seen surrounding the hospital, located at 300 Randall Road. Shortly after 3 p.m., city officials confirmed that the hospital was closed and sent an alert advising the public to "stay out of the area as police deal with this standoff."

The Geneva Police Department, as well as the Kane County Sheriff's office and SWAT teams were all "addressing a developing situation," according to Geneva Police Commander Julie Nash.

The incident began around 12:30 p.m. when an inmate from the Kane County Jail, who was being treated at the hospital, got control of a police officer's gun, according to multiple reports.

The suspect then reportedly took one hostage, a sheriff's lieutenant said in a radio interview.

A patient inside Delnor told NBC 5 that she was in the emergency room when an official came over the intercom and called out a code that the woman, who is a nurse at a different hospital, knew meant an active shooter situation.

She said a police officer took her and several other patients to a bathroom, where they hid inside the stalls for about 15 minutes.

They were then escorted to a conference room, she said, where they stayed for approximately 45 minutes before they were able to leave the hospital.

It was not immediately clear if there were any injuries, and authorities declined to release further information as the situation remained ongoing.

Check back for updates on this developing story.