6 Shot at Memorial For Victim of Chicago Gun Violence

Six people, including a 12-year-old girl, were shot Wednesday night on Chicago's South Side during a memorial for a victim of a previous act of gun violence, police said.

The shootings occurred about 8:16 p.m. in the city’s Greater Grand Crossing community in a "business establishment" on the 500 block of East 75th Street, Chicago police said.

Community activist Jedidiah Brown told reporters that "the opposition" to those attending the memorial came through an alley before opening fire on the group of mourners. He added that the mother of the person being memorialized was also among the victims, though police have not confirmed that information.

A 12-year-old girl suffered a graze wound to the head from a bullet, police said, and was taken to Comer Children’s Hospital, where her condition had stabilized.

A 20-year-old woman shot in the right leg was taken to Stroger Hospital, where her condition had stabilized, police said.

A 43-year-old who was shot in the hand was also taken to Stroger Hospital, where her condition had stabilized, police said.

A 16-year-old boy shot in the neck and a 20-year-old woman shot in the left leg and buttock were taken to Christ Hospital, both in serious condition, according to police.

A 17-year-old boy was shot in the arm and took himself to Jackson Park Hospital, where his condition had stabilized, police said.

“I’m asking that those individuals who may see this, that are planning retaliation right now, that you stand down from that and that we look for peaceful alternatives,” Brown said.

Police vehicles were still parked in the street about 9:30 p.m. Yellow crime scene tape cordoned off the block as witnesses and neighbors stood in the cold.

As of Wednesday night, no one was in custody and Area South detectives were investigating.