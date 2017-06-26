College Cuts Ties With Professor After Warmbier Comments | NBC 10 Philadelphia
College Cuts Ties With Professor After Warmbier Comments

The remarks prompted outrage on social media

    American student Otto Warmbier has died at 22, days after his release from North Korea. Warmbier was medically evacuated from North Korea on June 13, and had been in a coma since March 2016. He was serving a 15-year prison term with hard labor for alleged anti-state acts

    The University of Delaware will not rehire a professor who wrote controversial comments about Otto Warmbier on social media, the school announced on Sunday.

    Anthropology professor Katherine Dettwyler wrote a since-deleted Facebook post that criticized Warmbier, who died last week after being detained in North Korea for over a year, NBC News reported.

    Dettwyler described the 22-year-old University of Virginia student as “typical of a mindset of a lot of the young, white, rich, clueless males who come into my classes.” 

    After the comments prompted outrage on social media, the University of Delaware issued a statement condemning the comments and said it would not rehire Dettwyler in the future.

