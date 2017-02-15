Toddler Killed, Pregnant Woman Hurt in Triple Chicago Shooting

***WARNING: Video may be disturbing to some viewers *** A toddler was among two killed and a pregnant woman was injured in a triple shooting on Chicago's West Side in broad daylight Tuesday afternoon. Regina Waldroup reports.

***WARNING: Video may be disturbing to some viewers ***



A toddler was among two killed in a triple shooting in broad daylight that also left a pregnant woman wounded on Chicago's West Side Tuesday afternoon.

Authorities said the shooting happened around 1:30 p.m. in the 2300 block of South Kenneth Avenue in the Lawndale neighborhood.

The child, a 2-year-old boy, was killed along with a 25-year-old man, a documented gang member, police said. The woman was live streaming video at the time of the shooting.

The 2-year-old was identified as Lavontay White, according to the Cook County Medical Examiner's office. The 25-year-old man's identity will be released pending the notification of his next of kin, an official said.

Authorities initially said Lavontay died, then later reported he was in "grave condition." Moments later, they said the child had succumbed to his injuries.

A 20-year-old woman, identified as Lavontay's aunt, who is several months pregnant, was also hurt in the shooting, suffering a gunshot wound to the stomach, police said.

She and her unborn child are expected to survive, police say.

The three victims were in a vehicle in an alley on the block when another vehicle drove past them and someone got out and fired shots, according to officials.

The woman was on Facebook Live as the shooting unfolded, according to Chicago police Supt. Eddie Johnson.

"We have yet another innocent child that's become a victim of gun violence," Johnson said. "Our children should not have to keep paying the price for repeat gun offenders."

Chicago police spokesman Anthony Guglielmi said the department "has very good leads in the investigation." He added that detectives were reviewing surveillance video from the area.

Community members gathered at the scene of the shooting later Tuesday evening.

“Right now, these kids’ blood is on your hands, so do something about it,” activist Ja’mal Green said, calling out city leaders in the wake of another bout of violence.

Lavontay is the third child to be shot in Chicago in the last week. An 11-year-old girl died Tuesday morning after being struck in the head by a stray bullet Saturday evening. A 12-year-old girl was also critically wounded in a separate shooting on the city's South Side Saturday just minutes later.

Mayor Rahm Emanuel released a statement Tuesday afternoon saying one victim is too many—but when children are the victims “our consciences are shaken and our hearts are broken.”

"Every parent, regardless of where they live, should be able to take their child for a walk to the park or a ride in the car. These are normal rites of passage of childhood," Emanuel said, while repeating his calls for stricter sentencing for gun offenders. "These shootings must be a turning point for our city. Anyone with information about these crimes owes it to the families of these children to come forward."

Willie Round lives in the neighborhood where the shooting occurred and lamented the violence Chicago has grown so accustomed to.

"When is we going to get enough?" he asked. "This is a cry for help from this city. We need help in these communities."

No one was in custody Tuesday night.