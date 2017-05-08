Would Your Child Know How to Call 911 in an Emergency?

Parents drill their kids at home and teachers drill their students at school on how to call 911 in case of an emergency. But do children know exactly what to do if there is an actual emergency? "Today" show national investigative correspondent Jeff Rossen tried to find out by testing young kids with their parents.



"This should be the very first thing that a child learns when they know how to speak: where they live, their names, and what to do in an event of an emergency," Sgt. Tony Montanari from the police department in Nutley, New Jersey, told the "Today" show.