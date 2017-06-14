Woman Stabbed After Meeting With Man She Met Online

A woman was stabbed after meeting up with a man for a date she connected with online, police said.

Police were called at 1:28 a.m. for a stabbing in Torrington, Connecticut, on Tuesday.

The woman told police she had arranged a date with a man she met online and met him at his residence. The man, identified as 21-year-old William Hill, stabbed the woman in the abdomen after they got into a verbal argument.

The woman was able to get away from Hill and run down the street where she called for help. Officers responded at High Street in the area of Funstone Avenue, and transported the woman to Hartford Hospital where she remains in stable condition, Torrington police said.

Hill, of 11 Culvert Street, was charged with first-degree sexual assault, first-degree assault and tampering with evidence.

His bond was set at $150,000. It wasn't immediately clear if he had an attorney.