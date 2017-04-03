Girl, 13, Killed Retrieving Phone From Subway Tracks

A 13-year-old girl was hit my a train in Rego Park, Queens trying to get a phone off the tracks. Ida Siegal reports.

A teenage girl was killed in Queens Sunday afternoon after trying to retrieve a lost item from the subway tracks and being hit by a train.

The NYPD said the call came in just before 4 p.m.

The girl, identified as 13-year-old Diana Kadribasic of Queens, was fatally struck by an R train when she was on the tracks trying to get her cellphone, police said.

"I was in the front train and we hear this bump," subway rider Stephen Topete said. "You hear everyone jumping and screaming."

The accident occurred at 63rd Road and Queens Boulevard, near the 63rd Drive - Rego Park station on the E/M/R lines.

A maintenance worker said the train tried to slow down, but it couldn't stop in time.

The girl was taken to Elmhurst Hospital and later died.

Following the tragedy, New York City Transit sent out a statement reminding customers about platform safety and to remain behind the yellow strip at all times.