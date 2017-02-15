Winter Phenomenon: 'Firefall' Returns to Light Up Yosemite National Park | NBC 10 Philadelphia
Winter Phenomenon: 'Firefall' Returns to Light Up Yosemite National Park

No, that isn't golden lava flowing at the national park

By NBC Bay Area staff

    The annual winter phenomenon known as the firefall is now back at Yosemite National Park.

    The firefall, which happens each February for about 10 days at the park's Horsetail Fall, is a waterfall that appears like golden lava.

    "It is like watching something out of an Indiana Jones movie," said Sangeeta Dey, a photographer who trekked to Yosemite for the annual firefall. "Very surreal!"

    The optical illusion is created when the setting sun hits the waterfall just right, over a few nights, making it seem to glow from within.

    The firefall at Yosemite is predicted to last until Feb. 23.

