James Harris Jackson, 28, turned himself into police Wednesday at the same station his 66-year-old victim sought help two days earlier. Michael George reports.

The white supremacist accused of fatally stabbing a black man with a sword in New York City said he would have rather killed a younger — or older and more "successful" black victim.

"I'm sorry I killed that man," James Harris Jackson told the New York Daily News at the Rikers Island jail on Sunday. "It was pitch black, I picked a dark place. I didn't know he was elderly."

Jackson, 28, told the newspaper he would have killed "a young thug" or "a successful older black man with blondes ... people you see in Midtown."

Police say he confessed to randomly picking out victim Timothy Caughman on the street and stabbing him to death with a 2-foot sword.

Caughman had lived in a former motel in Manhattan for 18 years, sharing the building with tenants who were part of a temporary housing program, according to NBC New York.

Jackson has been charged with murder as a hate-crime.