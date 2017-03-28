Suspect in Custody After White House North Lawn Evacuated

A suspect is in custody after a suspicious package was found outside the White House, the U.S. Secret Service said on Twitter.

The North Lawn of the White House was evacuated about 10:30 a.m., and journalists were held in the briefing room, as the Secret Service investigated a suspicious package "near White House grounds" Tuesday.

Road closures were in effect around the White House, but had been lifted shortly before 12:20 p.m., the Secret Service said.

