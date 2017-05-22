Whale Stuck in Calif. Harbor Finds Way Back to Sea

Dozens of people lined the shore and docks to watch officials try to coax a humpback whale out of the Ventura Harbor and into the ocean. Rick Montanez reports for the NBC4 News at 11 on Saturday, May 20, 2017.

A 30-foot-long humpback whale stuck in Southern California's Ventura Harbor made its way back out to the ocean Sunday morning.

The 30-foot-long whale was first spotted swimming in the harbor around 3 p.m. Saturday, said harborman George Kabris. The whale could be seen swimming into boat slips and coming right up to the edges of the docks as dozens of people watched. Kabris said there were no more signs of the animal Sunday morning.

Harbor staff, along with Coast Guard members and other groups, worked Saturday to help the whale exit the harbor, Kabris added.

Part of the effort included placing an underwater speaker transmitting whale feeding sounds near the harbor entrance, Kabris said, adding that the whale likely made its way out in the middle of the night.